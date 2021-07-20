Positive Covid tests have decreased slightly in Liverpool and Wirral.

Although there has been a minor decrease in positive Covid tests in Liverpool and Wirral, the city region as a whole has seen an increase in infections.

Liverpool had 43 fewer cases in the preceding seven days, according to the latest data from Public Health England. In Liverpool, the percentage change from week to week declined by 2% in the week ending July 15.

Wirral had 31 fewer cases than the previous week, resulting in a 2% decrease in week-on-week percentage change.

Infections have, however, grown over the city region as a whole.

In the week ending July 15, there were 7,782 positive tests, which is 134 more than the previous week.

Knowsley, St Helens, Halton, and Sefton all had a rise in infections, with Halton having the greatest week-on-week percentage change.

Positive tests increased in England overall: 264,787 coronavirus cases were reported in the week ending July 15, up 78,699 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 15, there were 2,464 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 43 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 2%.

The infection rate was 494.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 15, there were a total of 803 instances, which is 55 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 532.3 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 7% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 15, there were 1,348 instances in Sefton, which is 14 more than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week rose by 1%.

The most recent infection rate was 487.7 persons per 100,000.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 524 positive tests, which is 58 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 12% in the week ending July 15. The infection rate is currently at 404.9 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending July 15, there were 962 positive tests, which is 81 more than the previous week.

In the week ending July 15, there were 962 positive tests, which is 81 more than the previous week.

The infection rate was 532.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. The percentage change from week to week.