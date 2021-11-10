Positive Covid tests have decreased across the Liverpool City Region.

Covid infections decreased in all areas of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region reported 5,390 positive tests in the seven days ending November 5, down 521 from the previous week.

This means that the LCR’s percentage change from week to week decreased by 9%.

The percentage change week on week data in each area of the LCR – Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, Halton, Sefton, and Wirral – fell. The drops were 5 percent, 3 percent, 9 percent, 20 percent, 11 percent, and 8%, respectively.

There were also decreases in the percentage change week over week data in areas bordering the LCR. Warrington saw a ten percent reduction, Cheshire West and Chester saw a fifteen percent drop, and West Lancashire saw a sixteen percent drop.

In the week ending November 5, there was a decrease in positive Coivd tests in England as a whole. In England, there were 201,066 coronavirus cases, down from 34,252 cases in the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 5, there were 1,291 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 46 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 3%.

The most recent rate of infection was 258.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 556 positive tests, which is 141 fewer than the previous week.

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week declined by 20% in the week ending November 5.

Infection rates are currently at 428.5 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 5, there were a total of 541 instances, which is 29 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 354.9 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly drop of 5% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending November 5, there were 1,124 positive tests, which is 95 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 8% from week to week. The infection rate was 346.6 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Sefton

In the week ending November 5, there were a total of 1,060 instances, which is 130 fewer than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 384.2 cases per 100,000 people. “The summary has come to an end.”