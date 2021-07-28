Positive Covid tests can be found throughout the Liverpool City Region.

The number of Covid infections has decreased across the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the City Region had 6,088 infections in the week ending July 23, down from 1,897 the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week has decreased by nearly a quarter.

The area with the greatest drop in the City Region was Wirral, which saw a 30 percent decrease in week-on-week percentage change.

Knowsley and Sefton both saw a quarter-point drop in percentage week on week.

Positive test results fell in Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and West Lancashire.

Positive tests also decreased in England. England recorded 225,509 coronavirus cases in the week ending July 23, down 63,588 cases from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 23, there were 1,982 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 543 fewer than the previous week. This meant that the percentage change from week to week was down by 22%.

The most recent rate of infection was 398.0 cases per 100,000 people.

Sefton

In Sefton, there were 1,035 cases in the week ending July 23, 318 fewer cases than in the previous week. This means the week-on-week percentage change decreased by 24%.

The latest infection rate was 374.4 per 100,000 people.

Wirral

There were 1,177 positive tests in the week ending July 23, which is 535 fewer cases than in the previous week. Wirral ’s week-on-week percentage change decreased by 31%. The latest infection rate was 363.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Halton

There were 478 positive tests over the last week, which is 89 fewer cases than in the previous week.

This means the week-on-week percentage change decreased by 16% in the week ending July 23. The latest infection rate is 369.4 cases per 100,000 people.

St Helens

There were 789 positive tests in the week ending July 23, which is 205 fewer cases than in the previous week.

The latest infection rate was 436.9 cases per 100,000 people. The week-on-week percentage change in St Helens decreased by 21%.

Knowsley

There was a total of 627 cases in the week ending July 23, which is 207 fewer cases than in the previous week.

The latest. “Summary ends.”