Positive Covid tests are on the upswing in one region of the Liverpool City Region.

A positive growth was documented in one section of the Liverpool City Region. Infections caused by covids

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, 532 positive tests were reported in Halton in the seven days ending September 30, up 57 from the previous seven days.

This indicates that in Halton, the percentage change from week to week increased by 12%.

Knowsley had a 9 percent drop, Liverpool had a 14 percent decrease, St Helens had an 8 percent decrease, Sefton had an 8 percent decrease, and Wirral had a 17 percent decrease.

In the Liverpool City Region as a whole, the percentage change week on week fell by ten percent.

Warrington’s percentage change increased over the previous week. West Lancashire, Cheshire West, and Chester also had decreases.

The number of positive tests in England increased in the week ending September 30. There were 190,247 coronavirus cases in the country, which is 6,476 more than the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 30, there were 1,376 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 224 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 14%.

The most recent infection rate was 274.9 persons per 100,000.

Halton

Over the last week, there were 532 positive tests, which is 57 more than the prior week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 12% in the week ending September 30.

Infection rates are currently at 410.0 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 30, there were a total of 484 instances, which is 47 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 317.5 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 9% in the number of cases.

Wirral

In the week ending September 30, there were 830 positive tests, which is 175 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 17% from week to week. The infection rate was 255.9 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 30, there were 675 positive tests, which is 55 fewer than the previous week.

The infection rate was 372.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. The percentage change from week to week dropped by 8%.

Sefton

In the week that ended, there were a total of 1,089 cases. “The summary has come to an end.”