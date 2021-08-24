Positive covid tests are on the rise in three Liverpool City Region neighborhoods.

In three Liverpool City Region communities, positive covid tests are on the rise.

Covid infections have increased in three areas of Liverpool City Region, while positive test results have reduced overall.

Positive covid tests have surged in Halton, Wirral, and Sefton, according to the most recent statistics from Public Health England.

Halton had 425 positive tests in the week ending August 19, up 38 from the previous seven days.

Wirral had 959 positive tests in the week ending August 19, up 43 from the previous seven days.

Sefton had 845 positive tests in the week ending August 19, just two higher than the previous seven days.

This means that the percentage changes increased by 10%, 5%, and 0.2 percent, respectively, from week to week.

The Liverpool City Region had 5,114 positive tests in the week ending August 19, down 138 from the previous seven days.

Positive test rates also declined in Knowsley, Liverpool, and St Helens, with percentage movements of 8%, 5%, and 11%, respectively, from week to week.

The number of positive tests increased in Cheshire West & Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire.

The number of infections in England has increased. In the week ending August 19, the country recorded 184,266 coronavirus cases, up 11,208 over the previous week.

Liverpool

In Liverpool, there were 1,709 positive tests in the week ending August 19, down 97 from the previous week. This signifies that the change in percentage from week to week was 5% lower.

In the most recent study, the infection rate was 341.5 infections per 100,000 people.

Halton

There were 425 positive tests the week before, which is 38 more than the week before. This indicates that in the week ending August 19, the percentage change from week to week increased by 10%. The current infection rate is 327.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

There were 558 incidents in the week ending August 19, which is 50 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 366.0 cases per 100,000 people, with an 8 percent weekly decrease in the number of infections.

Wirral

There were 959 positive tests in the week ending August 19, up 43 from the previous week. From week to week, the percentage change on the Wirral climbed by 5%. The infection rate for the most recent period was 295.7 percent. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”