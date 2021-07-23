Positive Covid tests are on the rise in the Liverpool City Region.

Positive Covid tests have increased in all six districts of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the City Region had 7,984 instances in the week ending July 18, up 445 from the week before.

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week increased by 6%.

Halton had the greatest reported week-on-week increase of all the City Region areas, with a 25% increase.

With a 14 percent gain from week to week, St Helens came in second.

Infections increased in Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington, and West Lancs, all of which are near to the City Region.

Positive tests increased across the board in England. England had 302,660 coronavirus illnesses in the week ending July 18, up from 99,486 cases in the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 18, there were 2,514 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 74 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 3%.

The infection rate was 504.8 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 18, there were a total of 814 instances, which is 33 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 539.6 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 4% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 18, there were 1,343 instances in Sefton, which is 14 more than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week rose by 1%.

The most recent infection rate was 485.9 persons per 100,000.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 594 positive tests, which is 117 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 25% in the week ending July 18. Infection rates are currently at 459.0 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending July 18, there were 1017 positive tests, which is 123 more than the previous week.

The most recent rate of infection was 563.2 cases per 100,000 individuals. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week climbed by 14%.

Wirral

In the week ending July 18, there were 1,702 positive tests, which is 84 more than the previous week. “The summary has come to an end.”