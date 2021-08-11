Positive Covid tests are on the decline in the Liverpool City Region as a whole, but they are on the rise in two locations.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 5,058 positive tests in the week ending August 6, down 172 from the previous week.

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week was 3%.

Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral all saw a week-on-week percentage change drop in their respective portions of the city region.

However, in terms of the percentage shift from week to week, Liverpool and Halton both had an increase in positive infections.

Liverpool’s percentage change climbed by 2% week on week, while Halton’s increased by 5%.

Warrington, West Lancs, and Cheshire West and Chester all had positive tests.

In England, the number of infections has decreased. The country had 167,482 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 6, down 4,971 from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 6, there were 1,806 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 41 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 2%.

The infection rate was 360.9 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 388 positive tests, which is 18 more than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 5% in the week ending August 6. Infection rates are currently at 299.0 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 6, there were a total of 565 instances, which is 26 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 370.6 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections falling by 4% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 6, there were 888 positive tests, which is 108 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 11% from week to week. The most recent infection rate was 273.9 persons per 100,000.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 6, there were 610 positive tests, which is 65 fewer than the previous week.

The infection rate was 336.8 cases per 100,000 at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”