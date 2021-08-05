Positive covid outcomes are on the decline throughout the Liverpool City Region.

The number of Covid infections in the Liverpool City Region has dropped again again.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the city region saw 5,121 infections in the week ending July 31, down 731 from the previous week.

This translates to a 13 percent drop in percentage change from week to week.

The percentage change from week to week decreased in six different sections of the city.

They plummeted by 5% in Knowsley, 8% in Liverpool, 20% in Halton, 16% in Wirral, 17% in Sefton, and 6% in St Helens.

West Lancs, Warrington, and Cheshire West and Chester all saw a decrease in positive tests.

Infections declined in England. The country had 160,080 coronavirus cases in the week ending July 31, down 51,458 instances from the previous week.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 31, there were 1,756 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 143 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 8%.

The infection rate was 352.6 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Wirral

In the week ending July 31, there were 962 positive tests, which is 182 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 16 percent from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 296.9 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 356 positive tests, which is 86 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 20% in the week ending July 31. Infection rates are currently at 275.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending July 31, there were 649 positive tests, which is 125 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent rate of infection was 359.4 cases per 100,000 individuals. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 16 percent.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 31, there were a total of 578 instances, which is 28 fewer than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 383.1 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections falling by 5% week on week. “The summary has come to an end.”