Positive Covid infections are on the rise in three regions of Liverpool City Region.

Covid infections have increased in half of the Liverpool City Region’s areas, while positive tests have decreased in the other half.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Covid infections increased in Knowsley, Liverpool, and St Helens in the week ending November 4. Covid infections decreased in Halton, Sefton, and Wirral.

Knowsley had a 3% increase week on week, Liverpool had a 1% increase, St Helens had a 4% increase, Halton had a 12% decline, Sefton had a 2% decrease, and Wirral had a 12% decrease.

In the seven days ending November 4, there were 5,640 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region as a whole, which is 120 fewer cases than the previous seven days.

This indicates that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week was 4%.

Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and West Lancashire all had decreases in percentage change from the previous week.

In the week ending November 4, there was a decrease in infections in England. In England, there were 210,014 coronavirus cases, which is 25,844 fewer than the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 4, there were 1,333 positive tests in Liverpool, which is seven more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1%.

The most recent rate of infection was 266.3 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 610 positive tests, which is 83 lower than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 12% in the week ending November 4.

Infection rates are currently at 470.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 4, there were a total of 574 instances, which is 15 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 376.5 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 3% each week.

Wirral

In the week ending November 4, there were 1,122 positive tests, which is 148 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 12% from week to week. 345.9 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Sefton

A total of 1,113 instances were submitted.