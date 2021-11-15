Positive Covid infections are on the rise in Liverpool.

In Liverpool, the number of positive Covid infections has increased.

Liverpool had 1,383 positive tests in the seven days ending November 10 according to the latest figures from Public Health England, which is 40 more than the previous seven days.

This means that the percentage change in Liverpool grew by 3% from week to week.

The percentage change values in the five other areas in the City Region decreased week over week. Knowsley had a 12 percent drop, Halton had a 20% drop, St Helens had a 23 percent drop, Sefton had an 11 percent drop, and Wirral had a 5% drop.

There was a 9% reduction in the Liverpool City Region as a whole.