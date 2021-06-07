Portugal’s new regulation has shattered a woman’s aspirations of reuniting with her family.

A woman who had hoped to see her family for the first time in 18 months said her hopes were “crushed” at the last minute when Portugal was removed from the travel green list by the government.

The country was placed on amber status on Thursday, which means that anybody returning to the UK must self-isolate at home for 10 days as part of coronavirus restrictions.

“Everyone is anxious because Portugal’s position changed at such a late date,” Alexandra Teixeira, a store worker from London, told the PA news agency.

“I had planned to attend on Monday but had to cancel because Portugal had been placed on the amber list.

“Because I work in retail, quarantining at home for ten days after returning isn’t an option.”

Ms Teixeira, 24, expressed her disappointment and frustration at not being able to visit her family after such a long period.

“I haven’t seen my family in over a year and a half, and when things start to look brighter, there’s a glimmer of optimism, it’s shattered in seconds,” she told PA.

“In terms of flights, I didn’t even try to receive a refund because it was such short notice; instead, I asked for a voucher, which was emailed to me shortly after I applied… I’m interested to see if I’ll be able to get a refund for all of the exams I purchased.

“Not everyone can schedule vacations at the last minute, so give folks a couple of weeks’ notice, not three or four days.

“Everyone who works in retail – and I’m sure other industries are the same – must schedule their vacations weeks, if not months ahead of time.”

An Oxfordshire resident who did not want to be identified stated they were unable to get a refund for scheduled PCR tests.

They explained, “We can’t be away from ‘life’ for almost three weeks, and we can’t afford the extra day five or day eight exam.”

“We had planned to postpone the vacation if it was amber –,” the 37-year-old added. (This is a brief piece.)