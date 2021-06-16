Portugal is enabling British tourists to visit without having to take a PCR test.

Portugal has amended its admission rules for visitors from the United Kingdom, no longer requiring a PCR test.

Tourists will still be required to produce proof of a negative covid test, which might be a PCR or an antigen test.

Depending on your option, the rules for when to take the test varies. PCR testing must be completed within 72 hours of travel, whereas antigen testing must be completed within 24 hours, according to Mirror Online.

In light of the new regulations, the Foreign Office has updated its advise for Portugal.

“You must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test to travel to or through Portugal, with the exception of children under the age of two,” the guidance stated. The test may be something like this:

an Antigen test that fulfills the performance standards set out in the EU common list of Rapid Antigen Tests, done within 24 hours of travel, or a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), including RT-PCR, conducted within 72 hours of departure.

“Before boarding your aircraft to Portugal, you must present your test certificate. If you can’t present this at check-in, your airline is likely to deny you boarding. Before you fly, check with your airline.”

When Portugal was included to the UK’s initial green list, it gave Brits hope for the summer, allowing them to travel without having to worry about quarantine or multiple PCR tests when they returned.

Holidaymakers were dealt a setback when the country was placed on the amber list just a few weeks later, requiring anyone returning to the UK to self-isolate at home for 10 days and do PCR tests on days two and eight. (On day five, there is an option to take a test and be ‘released’ early.)

The Foreign Office continues to recommend non-essential travel to Portugal, which implies that anyone who has booked a vacation is not automatically entitled to a refund.

