Portugal has issued a major modification to its travel regulations.

The Portuguese government has announced that it will now accept the UK Covid card, making entry into the nation more easier for fully vaccinated British citizens.

Previously, Portugal only accepted EU vaccine passports, meaning UK travellers who had been double-jabbed still had to take a pre-departure test.

However, the Portuguese government stated in a statement that it now accepts proof of vaccination from a number of other nations, including the United Kingdom.

“All citizens seeking to travel to Portugal by air, with the exception of children under the age of 12, must provide the EU Covid Digital Certificate or a vaccination or recovery certificate issued by a third country whose validity is now recognized,” it stated.

According to SchengenVisaInfo, a third-country vaccination certificate will only be allowed if the passenger has received a European Medicines Agency-approved vaccine.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are among the vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency.

The news will be welcomed by visitors to the country, especially Liverpool FC supporters who will be in Portugal next week for a Champions League match against Porto.

Passengers who have not yet been fully vaccinated must nevertheless show documentation of a negative test.

Below are the complete entrance rules as published by Visit Portugal.

The rules for flying into Portugal from the United Kingdom.

Under reciprocal conditions, the Portuguese government will allow UK visitors to enter the country if they can show proof of: – RT-PCR Test (or similar NAAT test) completed within 72 hours before boarding, or Rapid Antigen Test completed within 48 hours before boarding, or a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate, or a valid Vaccination or Recovery Certificate issued by a third country.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to take a test.

Before departing for Portugal, all passengers must complete a Passenger Locator Card (individually) at https://portugalcleanandsafe.pt/en/passenger-locator-card.