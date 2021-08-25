Pork scratchings have been linked to more than 170 salmonella illnesses.

The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent product recall after more than 170 individuals became ill after eating pig scratchings (FSA).

Mr Porky, Jay’s, and The Real Pork Crackling Company snacks that were supposed to expire in February 2022 are being recalled after a total of 176 salmonella infections were linked to them.

From September 2020 till the present, cases have been registered.

To avoid the risk of further sickness, the FSA has encouraged anybody who has purchased any of the recalled products not to eat them and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Once a suspected link to the outbreak was discovered earlier this month, production of the products involved in the case was voluntarily suspended at the factory linked to the disease.

“We have identified a link between the 176 cases based on the analysis of data provided through whole genome sequencing and epidemiological investigations,” stated Dr Lesley Larkin of Public Health England.

“Salmonella can be passed from person to person, so anyone who has symptoms should practice excellent hygiene, such as washing their hands thoroughly after using the restroom and avoiding handling food for others.

“Anyone with concerns about salmonellosis symptoms should see their doctor or phone NHS 111.”

The best before date for all of the products affected by the recall is February 19, 2022.

Mr Porky Original Scratchings are available in four different pack sizes: 40g, 65g, 6×16.5g, and 5×16.5g.

Mr Porky Crispy Strips – 35g pack 70g pack of Mr Porky Crackles 35g pack of Mr Porky Prime Cut Scratchings Jay’s Pork Scratchings – 60g pack Pork Crunch from The Real Pork Crackling Company comes in 30g and 70g packs.