‘Pork Apocalypse?’: California Grocers and Suppliers Want Animal Welfare Bill Deferred.

A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores is attempting to halt the implementation of an animal welfare law that is slated to take effect in the new year, potentially extending the already three-year process.

All breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens, and veal calves must have enough space to stand and turn around, according to the law, which was enacted in November 2018 and is slated to take effect on January 1.

While the egg and veal sectors have been able to comply, hog farmers have found it more difficult, as the new regulation prohibits the use of “gestation crates,” which are metal cages that are barely larger than a pig’s body and are used to confine pregnant pigs.

The lawsuit was filed in Sacramento County last month by the California Grocers Association, California Restaurant Association, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, California Retailers Association, and meat processor Kruse & Sons, asking for a 28-month extension to approve enforcement regulations.

The organizations claimed that they would not be able to comply with the law before the deadline. The National Pork Producers Council’s chief counsel, Michael Formica, stated that enforcing the legislation would result in “limited supplies to sell there.” Others, on the other hand, claim that there is enough pork in cold storage to last Californians several months. The Humane Society’s Josh Balk said people shouldn’t be scared by “apocalyptic claims from the pork business.” The lawsuit is the latest development in a tortuous three-year process of enacting rules that were overwhelmingly approved by voters but are still being debated even as the law is ready to take effect.

State officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 margin in November 2018.

The majority of hog farmers have not made any improvements to comply with the law. Now, a group of company owners is requesting a postponement of more than two years.

The California Grocers Association’s spokesman, Nate Rose, said, “We’re saying this isn’t going to work.”

While some are attempting to postpone the legislation, the state has made the transition to the new system as painless as possible. In 2022, pigs produced under the previous laws and stored in cold storage will be allowed to be marketed in California, which could be problematic.