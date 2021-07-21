Popworld has reopened with a major facelift that includes new VIP booths.

Liverpool’s Popworld reopened its doors on Monday after an 18-month shutdown and a substantial renovation.

Coronavirus restrictions were lifted on Monday, allowing nightclubs and venues to open properly for the first time since March 2020.

Wood Street’s Popworld, one of the city’s most iconic venues, debuted a completely new design as clubs around the city prepared for their biggest night yet.

Alibi, a new nightclub in Liverpool, is set to open just days after restrictions were lifted.

The venue had been shuttered for a comprehensive renovation, so Monday’s reopening was a long time coming. Everything has been restored, from the dancefloor to the restrooms, with a fresh new color palette throughout.

All-new bookable VIP booths with their own private dance floors, as well as throwback phones for partygoers to purchase beverages and a 360-degree Pop Star Cam, are among the venue’s new amenities.

“We are really delighted to be opening up again, this time bigger and better than before,” said Simon O’Reilly, General Manager of Popworld. We’ve got everything — new booths, new effects lighting, and a new mood that will appeal to everyone. It’s no secret that this year has been difficult, and we can’t wait to get the music playing, the cocktails flowing, and the good times rolling as we give our fans the release they’ve been waiting for. We’re all fired up and ready to go!”

Popworld is celebrating with a number of activities, including a Brass Street Band performing Pop World favorites and the return of all of their renowned club nights, such as Weekend Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays.

The club will also have a Grand Opening Party on Friday, July 23. Visit Popworld to make a reservation or learn more.