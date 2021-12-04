Pope Francis Issues a Warning Against “Retreat from Democracy” and “Populism’s Easy Answers”

Pope Francis has warned against countries abandoning democracy and urged people to move away from “partisanship” and toward “engagement” in order to defend society’s most vulnerable.

On Saturday, the head of the Roman Catholic Church addressed political leaders in Athens, Greece, as part of a three-day visit to the European country.

Francis also warned against populism and chastised politicians who make false promises in their “obsessive search for popularity,” though he did not identify any specific person or country.

“We cannot avoid noting with concern how we are witnessing a retreat from democracy today, and not only in Europe,” the pontiff remarked at the country’s presidential palace.

“Democracy necessitates everyone’s engagement and involvement. As a result, it necessitates perseverance and hard work “Francis stated his opinion.

“It’s complicated, whereas authoritarianism is absolute, and populism’s simple solutions appear appealing,” he continued.

Francis appeared to take aim at nationalism, saying that the European community is “prone to kinds of nationalistic self-interest, rather than being an engine of solidarity,” as he has been critical of former President Donald Trump’s policies.

“Europe appears at times obstructed and disjointed,” the pope observed.

The Western society is “stuck” in a “frenzy of a thousand earthly concerns and the unquenchable hunger of a depersonalizing consumerism,” according to Francis.

He referenced to democracy’s history—Athens is widely regarded as the birthplace of the form of government—and called for a revival of “the art of the common good” and a shift from “partisanship to participation” that would focus on “the weaker strata of society.”

The pope also chastised politicians who have a “obsessive desire for popularity, a hunger for exposure, and a flurry of empty promises.”

He urged “decent politics,” which he defined as “multilateralism that is not suffocated by excessive nationalistic demands.”

“Politics need this in order to prioritize public needs over corporate interests,” Francis explained.

Francis spoke about the importance of combating climate change and assisting refugees and asylum seekers, whom he referred to as “protagonists of a horrible modern Odyssey,” a reference to the semi-legendary Greek poet Homer’s works.

Many migrants attempting to reach Europe have perished at sea, including 27. This is a condensed version of the information.