Pope Francis Approves ‘Miracle’ that Puts John Paul I on the Path to Sainthood.

At a Vatican audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis confirmed a “miracle” credited to the late Pope John Paul I, putting him on the route to sainthood.

Francis had authorized a decree addressing a miracle ascribed to John Paul I, who was elected to the papacy in 1978 and died just 33 days later, according to the Vatican.

The miracle is thought to be the healing of an 11-year-old girl in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to the statement. The girl had “severe acute inflammatory encephalopathy, a malignant refractory epileptic disease, and septic shock,” according to the report. John Paul I, born Albino Luciani, was elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church after Paul VI’s death in 1978, however his pontificate was one of the shortest in modern history.

