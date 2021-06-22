Poots says he’s been guaranteed a big win.’ regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots has claimed that he has got a personal guarantee from the UK government that the Northern Ireland Protocol will be significantly altered.

Mr Poots, who was forced to resign as leader last week after an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with nominating a Stormont First Minister, predicted that the protocol would be passed in July with a “big success.”

The UK government and the EU are at odds over how to implement the protocol, which is part of the Brexit divorce agreement and aims to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

On the procedure, we believe there is a big victory to be had.

Deliveries of chilled meats, such as sausages and burgers, might be effectively barred from crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland by the end of the month under the terms of the agreement.

The United Kingdom is considering unilaterally extending the grace period for sausage shipments, which Brussels has warned might lead to retribution.

Unionists, on the other hand, are hostile to the protocol and have often campaigned for its abolition.

Mr Poots told the BBC that he went ahead with the nomination of Paul Givan as First Minister last week because he believed he could more effectively oppose the protocol with a working Assembly.

“My concentration is on the Northern Ireland Protocol because that is what gives Northern Ireland a constitutional difference,” he stated.

“Yes, I have received guarantees that the protocol would be changed, and that the modifications will be significant, and that the UK Government will not tolerate the current situation or the EU’s behavior since the protocol.”

Mr Poots responded affirmatively when asked if he had personally received the assurances.

“We expect these adjustments to take place in July, most likely in early July,” he continued.

"We believe there is a substantial victory on the procedure to be had. I'll pass over (to the next DUP) at the end of June.