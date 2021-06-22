Poots denies orchestrating the attempt to oust Foster as DUP leader.

Edwin Poots has denied orchestrating a coup against Arlene Foster as DUP leader, claiming that he only decided to put his name forward after being approached by colleagues.

Mr Poots was elected DUP leader last month, but was forced to resign within weeks after an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with the nomination of Paul Givan as Stormont First Minister after Sinn Fein and the UK Government reached an agreement on the progress of Irish language legislation.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the Lagan Valley MP who was narrowly defeated by Mr Poots in the previous DUP leadership election, has put his name up to be the party’s next leader.

Nominations for the position are slated to conclude on Tuesday, and no further candidates are anticipated to run.

Mr Poots mentioned the party’s effort against Mrs Foster, which culminated in the majority of party MLAs signing a letter of no confidence in her leadership, in an interview with the BBC.

Mr Poots scoffed at the idea that he was behind Mrs Foster’s assassination.

“That is simply not true in terms of the Arlene Foster issue,” he stated. I did sign the paper, but it was on behalf of a group of people.

“There were 85 percent of the Assembly group, so it wasn’t anything driven by a single person.

“I did not want to be a leader or stand for leadership until I was approached by people who wanted me to do it for certain reasons.”

Mr Poots stated that he would back Sir Jeffrey as leader and called for an end to the DUP’s infighting.

“If Jeffrey is the only candidate, I will support him,” he stated.

"If Jeffrey is the only candidate, I will support him," he stated.

"For him, it will be a tremendous struggle. Infighting isn't something I'm interested in.