Pool owners in Wisconsin will be able to rent their pools via an app as the state backs down following a lawsuit threat.

According to the Associated Press, private homeowners in Wisconsin will be able to rent out their swimming pools via an app without having to meet the same onerous regulations as huge public pools. The state backed down after being threatened with a lawsuit.

Swimply, a similar service to Airbnb, lets people rent out their pools by the hour. In April, Wisconsin officials cited a state statute that states that if a pool is used on a regular basis by persons who are not residents of the area, it becomes public and subject to state laws.

Swimply claimed the rule was being misinterpreted and vowed to sue if the state didn’t back down by July. Swimply also claimed that the state was interpreting the law inconsistently and beyond its regulatory jurisdiction.

According to Erin Collins of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), the firm has vowed to sue solely Wisconsin.

Swimply was notified by officials in April that pools for rent would have to be treated the same as large public pools. As a result, a pool owner would need to seek a license and adhere to more stringent construction criteria.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, however, informed Swimply’s attorneys on Friday that most pools available for rent would not be required to satisfy those higher standards.

“Whether any particular pool would be subject to public pool licensing requirements would, however, depend on the facts of each individual pool,” agency counsel Sheri Walz wrote.

Swimply co-founder and chief operating officer Asher Weinberger expressed his delight with the new path on Wednesday. And, according to Luke Berg of WILL, who represented the business, state authorities “took a fair approach in their evaluation of their regulations and determined that Swimply can legally operate in Wisconsin.”

Swimply, which began in 2018 with four pools in New Jersey but has grown in popularity as more people seek private locations to swim and have fun during the pandemic, was the first state to take a stand against it.

Swimply's pools are mostly in warm-weather locales, although it has lately entered the.