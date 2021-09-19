Pony Gets Embarrassed in Adorable Viral Video After Falling Over

For most people, falling over in public is the most humiliating experience imaginable, and one viral pony understands.

Winter, a pony filly from Ireland, had that moment captured on camera and then shared with the rest of the world after her owner saw her slide over and then act as if it never happened.

Winter’s owner @allthingsequestrian93 wrote in the video’s caption, “Winter took a proper fall today and has a minor cut, all cleaned and into bed now but my heart crushed.”

Winter begins the clip by sprinting full-speed towards the barrier on what appears to be a muddy floor, only to slide and lie on her side. Her owner can be heard gasping off-camera, but it didn’t seem to bother Winter, who trotted back off.

For most viewers, Winter’s swift recovery was a sign of embarrassment, and she tried to pretend as if it never happened. “She said, ‘that never occurred ok,’” one TikTok user replied.

Winter’s owner later confirmed that, while the fall produced a little cut, it was not painful and recovered quickly.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

@allthingsequestrian93

Winter fell hard today and had a minor cut. She’s all cleaned up and in bed now, but my heart bled. #fyp #equestrian #PrimeVideoRemakesâTM original sound – equestrianallthings93

Despite the fact that the video was first released in December 2020 and has over 115 million views, it resurfaced online after Twitter user @smudgeherbrain re-shared it, writing: “[She] was SO embarrassed.”

Winter’s owner, who also owns seven other ponies, re-shared a fresh version of the video today, overlaying it with a popular TikTok music. The recording says, “I began to pass out, and my head smacked the wall,” followed by a band sounds as Winter fell to the ground.

The pony appeared untouched by the incident and was far from discouraged by it, as evidenced by a later video showing her running at full speed. In fact, just a few videos later, Winter had fallen again, this time on much softer terrain, but had recovered quickly and smoothly.

“Wish she would slow down,” her owner wrote on TikTok.

