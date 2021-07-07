Pontins has been ordered to leave Merseyside following his “holidays from hell.”

Pontins has been dubbed the “worst blight on Ainsdale,” with many calling for it to depart.

As Sefton Council continues to push for replies to their current public consultation, Ainsdale is due to undergo significant changes, with the Pontins site attracting the attention of the local MP in particular.

The resort, which is owned by Britannia, has recently come under fire, with several guests contacting the ECHO about their terrible stories from the seaside holiday park.

Pontins employees were referred to as “losers” by a woman.

Last month, a mother told the ECHO about how her family vacation had been destroyed by “p****d up parents and narcotics everywhere.”

Fears that the “largest blight on Ainsdale” is tarnishing the local economy have prompted calls for the “greatest blight on Ainsdale” to depart.

Southport MP Damien Moore made the call, saying, “The largest scourge on Ainsdale is Pontins.” Britannia, which has been ranked the UK’s worst hotel operator for a record nine years in a row, owns the holiday park.

“I’m constantly reading headlines in the Liverpool ECHO and other news outlets about awful situations and people having ‘holidays from hell’ at Pontins.

“The site not only harms Ainsdale’s reputation; the frequent negative publicity it creates harms Southport’s overall reputation, as well as the other companies struggling to earn a life in our resort. With Britannia in place, attracting top-tier investors to Ainsdale will be incredibly difficult.

“Since the consultation began, residents have expressed their opinions on what they would want to see done to improve Ainsdale.

“They’re almost unanimous: Pontins, with its dreadful reputation both here and across the country, has to go.”

The vacation park, which is located on Shore Road in Ainsdale, has a horrible reputation throughout the years, with a run of negative reviews resulting in a two-star rating on Tripadvisor.

However, one mother who recently visited the park told the ECHO that she was pleasantly delighted and that her cabin was “spotless.”

Britannia, the owner of Pontins, was contacted for comment but has yet to react at the time of publication.