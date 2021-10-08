Pontins employees rush to the beach after a passerby asks for assistance at the vacation park.

After a passerby ran in to ask for assistance, Pontins personnel went to his rescue.

A man was discovered lying injured on Ainsdale beach, according to the holiday park personnel.

Before a woman began to assist him, the man had fallen and smashed his head. Another man passing by observed the man on the floor and instantly approached him.

Meanwhile, a dog walker aided the injured man by wrapping him in coats and blankets while others called an ambulance.

One of the males then dashed over to Pontins, where workers rushed over with a first responder.

After being overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, one of the men who assisted took to Facebook to express his gratitude.

“I was just leaving the beach after my morning stroll when I noticed a lady kneeling close to a male who had fallen and hit his head,” he wrote.

“Another dog walker came over, and we were able to keep the patient warm with blankets and a coat while calling for an ambulance.”

“I walked over to Pontins and asked if they had a defibrillator, which they did right away, along with a first aider and a duvet.”

“It’s wonderful to see how helpful people are when they are in need.”