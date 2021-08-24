Pontin’s birthday getaway turns into a nightmare when a woman sobs in a ‘blood-splattered’ lodge.

After a trip to Pontins Vacation Park, one woman’s birthday treat turned into a holiday nightmare.

The woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, visited Brean Sands Holiday Park but was left in tears when she saw “extremely filthy” lodging.

According to Devon Live, she was supposed to stay for four nights with her partner and child, but they only stayed for four hours.

She claimed that the PVC on the apartment door was stained with blood, and that the inside of the fridge smelled like “stinking gone off milk.”

A ‘pubic hair’ was discovered in the bathroom, as well as dead flies in the shower.

Britannia Hotels, which owns Pontins, has been contacted for comment, but has yet to respond.

“From the moment we arrived, we really didn’t like the look of the place,” the visitor from Devon remarked. I wouldn’t even change my child’s soiled nappy in there since the apartment was suffocating.

“When we went inside the bathroom, we found dead flies and pubic hairs. The toothpaste had caked on the mirror.

“I then looked around the kitchen and noticed that the area beneath the microwave was filthy. There were crumbs in the toaster.

“There was blood on the PVC on the apartment door. The fridge smelled like spoiled milk.

“The ironing board was soiled, the bathroom tiles were crumbling, and a curtain was half-hanging down.

“On top of that, we were supposed to sleep on a firm leather sofa bed.

“Because my mother had paid for it, I called her in tears and told her I couldn’t let my baby stay here.” Then we left four hours later.”

The woman claims she was looking forward to her birthday trip and was thrilled to be staying in one of the park’s more upscale apartments.

Club Apartments, according to the Pontins website, provide guests a “slew of additional benefits,” including “free electricity” and the “added luxury” of “early check-in from 2pm.”

“Mum had paid extra for us to stay in a Club Apartment,” she explained. So you’d assume that if you paid more, you’d receive better service. However, this is not the case.

“We arrived on time and prepared to check in.”

