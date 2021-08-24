Pontins are being utilized as a makeshift shelter for homeless persons.

Sefton Council has verified that homeless people are being temporarily sheltered in Pontins in Southport.

Britannia Hotels, which owns Pontins as well as the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool and the Scarisbrick Hotel in Southport, has received numerous complaints from camp guests dissatisfied with their recent vacations.

Recent criticisms of the hotel chain’s cleanliness and visitor behavior caused Damien Moore, the Conservative MP for Southport, to accuse it of “tarnishing” the good work being done to boost Southport’s reputation as a holiday destination.

Britannia did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday over the MP’s criticisms.

According to the I daily, it was also stated in March this year that Pontins had produced a list of surnames of “undesirable guests,” sparking claims of prejudice against Traveller families.

Sefton Council announced yesterday that they are partnering with the Britannia group to temporarily accommodate qualifying homeless families.

When questioned by The Washington Newsday if Pontins in Southport was being used as a temporary homeless shelter, a Sefton Council representative stated, “Our Housing Options team work incredibly hard, along with our partners, to ensure everyone has access to safe and secure accommodation.”

“To accommodate qualifying, homeless households, the local government collaborates with a number of different hoteliers across the Borough, including Britannia properties in Southport and Ainsdale.

“We recognize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on many people’s lives, and we recognize that finding adequate, inexpensive home might be a stumbling obstacle to obtaining long-term housing soon.

“Any renters who believe they may be experiencing difficulties should notify us as soon as possible so that we can work with them to identify realistic solutions.

“We also want to hear from landlords who are anticipating problems so that we can assist them in finding realistic solutions without the lost rent and other costs that evictions and disputes can cause.”

“You can email [email protected] or call 07966 698 065 or 07870 379586 to contact the Homeless Prevention Service.”