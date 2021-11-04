Pompeo was given a pricey bottle of Japanese whisky, which is among the items missing from the State Department vault.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s bottle of Japanese whisky, worth an estimated $5,800, has gone stolen.

In a new report, the State Department’s internal watchdog disclosed the missing whisky bottle. In January, a gift vault where gifts presented to government officials were housed was claimed to be in “disarray.” The investigation’s inspector general was unable to identify the approximately $6,000 bottle of Suntory Hibiki whisky that had been matured for 30 years. Also reported lost was a 22-karat gold coin.

Between August 3, 2020, and January 31, 2021, 77 persons were recorded as having entered the vault. Between this time span, 3,051 visits were made, with the bulk of those involved having left government employment by the time the investigation commenced. The facility’s security has been advised to be beefed up.

Commemorative G-7 pewter trays, leather portfolios, and marble trinket boxes were among the gifts that were initially reported missing but later discovered.

Pompeo’s spokesman claimed he didn’t know anything about the whisky, which was given to him by the Japanese government in 2019, or the investigation until the State Department revealed its conclusions.

In August, the objects were reported missing in a Federal Register notification.

Later, it was discovered that a $20,000 collection of porcelain and copper vases purchased as gifts for dignitaries planning to attend a Group of Seven summit before it was canceled had gone missing as well.

The report stated, “OIG found the missing vases (all of which were in storage and for which the Department had never taken delivery).” “The OIG, on the other hand, was unable to ascertain what happened to the other things, which included the gold coin and whisky. Because there is no inventory system to account for the disposition of objects and no security cameras outside the gift vault, the OIG was unable to track the items.” The State Department should beef up security at the gifts vault and investigate if security cameras should be installed, according to the inspector general’s report.