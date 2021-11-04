Polluting coal’s ‘end is in sight,’ according to Cop26.

In measures unveiled at the Cop26 climate conference, countries such as Poland and Vietnam, which are significant coal consumers, have pledged to move away from the major fossil fuel.

The UK government has applauded efforts away from coal announced during the conference’s “energy day” as indicating that “the end is near” for the fossil fuel, which is the single largest contributor to climate change.

Among the initiatives is a coal-to-clean-power transition statement led by the United Kingdom, which commits governments to stop investing in new coal power generation both domestically and globally and to swiftly scale up deployment of clean power generation.

They also commit in the statement to phase out coal power in major economies in the 2030s and the rest of the globe in the 2040s, and to guarantee that the transition is equitable and benefits workers and communities.

More than 40 nations have signed the statement, with 18 of them, including Poland, Vietnam, and Chile, pledging to phase out coal power and not build or invest in new coal power for the first time, according to the UK government.

Separately, Chile, Singapore, and Durban have joined the UK-led “powering past coal coalition,” which aims to phase out the use of the most polluting fossil fuel.

Efforts to quickly phase out coal use – the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions – are seen as critical to reducing carbon emissions sufficiently to keep the world on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, beyond which the worst effects of storms, floods, droughts, wildfires, and rising seas will be felt.

Since the Paris climate agreement in 2015, there has been a 76% reduction in the number of new coal plants planned, with the cancellation of 1,000 gigawatts of new coal plants – roughly 10 times the UK’s total energy generating capacity, according to UK officials.

However, while global coal use looks to have peaked around 2014, it is still not declining considerably, with heavy use and even rises in nations such as China.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) issued a warning in May, stating that new polluting coal power stations and mines, as well as new oil and gas projects, must be avoided. “The summary has come to an end.”