Polls encourage Joe Manchin to raise additional concerns about the Build Back Better Act.

In his home state of West Virginia, favorable polling for Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has created new questions and concerns about Democratic aspirations of approving President Joe Biden’s social spending package.

Manchin, a centrist who has been considered as a key stumbling block to Biden’s agenda in the Senate, has nearly double the president’s support rating in West Virginia, according to a poll issued by MBE Research on Monday. Manchin expressed concern to reporters in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday that the Build Back Better Act will fail to address growing inflation. The senator expressed his sympathies with his voters’ dissatisfaction with rising grocery and gasoline prices.

“They’re really concerned,” Manchin said of West Virginia voters. “Inflation has impacted them extremely hard.” “They must drive… and the expense is something they see every day.” And every time they go to the gas station, it costs a dollar and a quarter more a gallon. So they’re in the $3.29 and $3.39 range. In many regions, a gallon of milk now costs $4.” “And it’s costing us,” Manchin added. “I hear that whenever I go to the grocery store or the petrol station.” “Are you as insane as I am?” they ask, and I respond, “Absolutely.” According to World Population Review, West Virginia is the second poorest state in the country, with a median household income of $48,850 and a poverty rate of slightly over 17.5 percent.

According to public records obtained by Open Secrets, Manchin is in significantly better financial shape, having earned between $591,950 and over $1.5 million from a coal brokerage company he created in the state in just 2020. Between 2011 and 2020, he earned an additional $5.1 million from coal firms.

According to the MRE Research poll, 61 percent of West Virginia ns approve of Manchin “strongly” or “somewhat,” while Biden’s popularity rating in the state is a dismal 33 percent. Only 19% said they “strongly” disapproved of Manchin, while 54 percent said they “very” disapproved of Biden.

More concerning for the president and others hoping to enact the Build Back Better Act is that 61 percent of West Virginians believe Manchin “should oppose the president.” This is a condensed version of the information.