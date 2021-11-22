Poll Reveals Americans’ Favorite Thanksgiving Guests: Anthony Fauci vs. Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan irritated Dr. Anthony Fauci in April when he recommended his younger fans not to get vaccinated, then again in August when he said he treated his COVID-19 infection with a variety of nutrients and drugs, including ivermectin.

While the media has spent months criticizing Rogan for his casual attitude toward the epidemic while supporting Fauci and his significantly tougher stance, a polling firm has asked Americans which of the two they would want to have for their Thanksgiving dinner.

By a hair’s breadth, the winner? Rogan received 51.3 percent of the vote, while Fauci received 48.7%.

Unsurprisingly, the result was heavily partisan, with 83.1 percent of Democrats preferring to eat and party with President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and only 17.1 percent of Republicans preferring Fauci.

As a result, independents were largely responsible for breaking the near-tie, with 61.8 percent voting for Rogan.

“Would you rather have podcast host Joe Rogan or Dr. Anthony Fauci attend your Thanksgiving party, podcast host Joe Rogan or Dr. Anthony Fauci?” the Trafalgar Group polled 1,092 American adults. The margin of error for Trafalgar’s poll is 2.97 percent, according to the company.

The poll was commissioned by Convention of States Action, a group led by Mark Meckler, the former CEO of Parler (a popular conservative Twitter alternative), that works to get states to adopt a Convention of States application so that state legislatures can propose amendments to the Constitution.

“From ‘America’s Doctor,’ Fauci has become a profoundly controversial and political person who is exclusively trusted by Democrats,” Meckler told The Washington Newsday. “Joe Rogan, on the other hand, represents unity, winning over independents, Republicans, and even some Democrats, all of whom perceive him as someone who tells it like it is.” The Washington Newsday obtained a copy of the Trafalgar poll ahead of its release later this week. This is the second time Meckler’s group has commissioned a poll on Fauci’s popularity, the first being in June, when a poll found that 60 percent of Republicans, 41 percent of independents, and 20 percent of Democrats trust the doctor. This is a condensed version of the information.