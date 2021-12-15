Poll Finds Fewer Americans Support Mask and Vaccine Mandates Before Holiday Gatherings.

Despite the persisting pandemic, American support for face masks and vaccine regulations has waned in the weeks leading up to the holidays, when many people plan to return home and assemble indoors with loved ones.

According to a new Monmouth University poll issued on Wednesday, support for statewide mask orders and social distancing standards has dropped to 55% this month, down from 63 percent in September during the spread of the Delta strain.

Support for vaccine mandates in offices and other public places where people congregate has also declined in the poll, falling from 53 percent in September to a minority of Americans currently. Only 46% of those polled between December 2 and December 6 agreed that verification of vaccination status should be required.

The survey also indicated that Americans on both sides of the aisle are quickly becoming bored by new variants and altering health standards as anxieties about the Delta variant fade and growing anxiety about the Omicron version takes hold.

Six out of ten Americans think the coronavirus has worn them down because of the modifications they’ve had to make to their everyday lives as a result of the epidemic, with 64 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Democrats agreeing.

“It should come as no surprise that Americans have had enough. Every time we try to acclimatize to a new normal, a new variation appears to throw us off “According to the release, Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, “Our perception of people in charge of dealing with the epidemic is changing as a result of this constant anxiety.” When asked about the spread of the virus over the holidays, Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned Americans to be cautious about wearing masks in public and indoor settings, especially with the development of the Omicron form.

On Tuesday, Walensky told McClatchy, “Don’t rethink your holiday plans.” “All you have to do now is consider how you’re going to do it.” People are also less anxious about their family members becoming extremely ill as a result of an infection, with only 30% stating they are very concerned, down from 45% in September.

Those who have had their booster are also more concerned about testing positive. This is a condensed version of the information.