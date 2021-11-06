‘Politics is evil,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who claims that prisons are ‘torturing’ the January 6 rioters.

When describing her recent visit to prisoners imprisoned in D.C. in connection with the January 6 Capitol disturbance, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that “politics is terrible.”

The Republican lawmaker made her remarks while speaking on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast with the former White House strategist, while urging Christians to visit the imprisoned rioters.

Greene responded, “I’m calling on you Christians.” “Get up, get off your knees, rely on your faith in God, and let him perform the job that gets your feet moving forward if you’re a Christian.” She went on to say, “Being a Christian involves living the path, and that means you have to show up.” “You see, you need to make a phone call and then show there in person. Pay a visit to those who are incarcerated. They should never be forced to stay there. Demand that people like the defendants from January 6 be visited.” Greene recently paid a visit to people detained in connection with the Capitol disturbance. She referred to the captives as “political prisoners” and “patriots” during her talk with Bannon. Greene responded to a question from The Washington Newsday regarding the rioters’ motivations on January 6, saying, “I’d like to ask you a question. How many of these persons faced charges of sedition?” On the podcast, Greene also declared, “Politics is evil,” suggesting that the US government is “abusing,” torturing, and violating the convicts’ human rights. She alleged that the detainees are being held in worse conditions than the “terrorists” held at Guantanamo Bay.

“Those men and those in jail that I talked with last night are more patriotic than every single American in this country,” Greene told Bannon, “because they still love this country while the federal government abuses them.”

She continued, “You should be angry and disgusted that our government…wants to knock them down and bash them because they sing the national anthem every night at 9 p.m.”

Greene wrote in a series of tweets on her visit to the D.C. jail, “I’ve never experienced such human suffering as I saw last night…. Their shouts will stay with me forever.” “They’re in a lot of pain,” she continued. “There is virtually no medical treatment, very low food quality, and re-education, which the majority of them refuse.”