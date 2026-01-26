Political Tensions Escalate as Gachagua Camp Claims “State-Sponsored” Church Attack

Political unrest in Mount Kenya has deepened after allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused the government of orchestrating a botched assassination attempt during a church service in Nyeri. The incident, which occurred at the Witima ACK Church in Othaya, saw teargas canisters thrown into the congregation on January 25, sparking chaos and forcing worshippers, including the elderly, to flee. Gachagua’s convoy was later attacked, with stones thrown at his vehicles and one reportedly set on fire.

Gachagua’s Allegations of a “State Operation”

Senator Cleophas Malala, a staunch Gachagua supporter, described the incident as a “state operation,” alleging that the violence was part of a broader effort to undermine Gachagua’s political influence. “They sent a hit squad to finish what they couldn’t finish with impeachment,” he claimed, calling for a complete overhaul of the police command in Nyeri. The accusations have fueled growing fears that elements within the police may have colluded with the attackers.

Gachagua himself echoed these concerns, posting a message on social media that read, “They fired live bullets. They want me dead.” His camp has framed the attack as a direct response to his rising popularity in the region, suggesting that the government is increasingly desperate to curb his influence. The lack of arrests has only fueled speculation that the authorities are covering up the true perpetrators.

Political Fallout and Calls for Reform

The attack has sparked widespread outrage, with leaders across Kenya condemning the violence. The ACK Bishop, whose church was desecrated, called for both legal and divine justice, stating that “violence has no place at the altar.” This event is expected to galvanize Gachagua’s support base, especially in Mount Kenya, where his ouster has already fostered a sense of victimization.

Local leaders are now calling for significant changes to the National Police Service, with some suggesting that the force has been politicized and used as a tool of the government. “If they can teargas a church to get to Gachagua, no one is safe,” one anonymous MP remarked, signaling the deepening distrust between the government and the electorate in the region.

The fallout from the incident could further inflame political tensions in the region, where Gachagua has refused to bow out quietly from the political stage. As investigations begin, or are potentially buried, the calls for a revamp of Kenya’s police service and heightened security accountability grow louder.