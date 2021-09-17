Political Orientation Predicts Science Denial – Here’s What That Means For COVID-19 Vaccination in the United States.

Vaccine refusal is one of the main reasons COVID-19 infections are still on the rise in the United States. Vaccines that are both safe and effective have been available for months, yet only 65 percent of eligible American people are fully vaccinated as of mid-September 2021. In many locations, the majority of individuals who are eligible for vaccination have not taken advantage of the chance.

In the United States, polling on vaccination intentions reveals a large political difference. Vaccination rates are higher in counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election than in counties that voted for Donald Trump. At the Conservative Political Action Committee’s summer gathering, attendees welcomed the news that the United States failed to reach Vice President Joe Biden’s July 4 vaccination goals for the country.

Politically motivated denial of the COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy coincides with a major politicization of scientific trust. Gallup reported that the percentage of Republicans who have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of faith in science has dropped from 72 percent in 1975 to only 45 percent now in a study conducted in June and July. Democrats’ faith in science has risen from 67 percent to 79 percent over the same time period.

Scientific institutions have never been faultless, but they have a long history of accomplishment in both basic research and applied sciences such as epidemiology and immunology. The general public accepts the vast majority of expert opinion on antibiotics, radio waves, orbital mechanics, and electrical conductivity, for example. In practically every aspect of life, people appear to be content with applied science.

So, why is scientific trust so changeable, and what role does a person’s political ideology play?

In the case of COVID-19 vaccinations, the rejection of scientific expertise appears to be a proxy for something else.

As a philosopher who has researched scientific denial, I believe that this “something else” encompasses reasons such as mistrust of government institutions and perceived challenges to one’s cultural identity.

Identifying as a Republican is highly linked to supporting conservative ideology’s key ideas. A public opinion poll conducted in 2021 found that support for conservative political ideology is currently the most powerful predictor of anti-science beliefs.

Another recent study of anti-science sentiments shows a number of traits that are strongly linked to conservative ideology. Anti-science believers are more likely to sympathize with right-wing authoritarianism — that is, they are conformists who acquiesce to designated authority figures and are inclined to act violently in their behalf.

