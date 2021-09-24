Polish health-care workers fear that the country’s medical system is on the verge of collapsing due to COVID and staff shortages.

Health care workers and emergency medical service personnel are pressing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other officials to reform the health care system, which they say is about to collapse, more than a year and a half into the pandemic in Poland, which is on the verge of its fourth COVID-19 surge.

“The pandemic demonstrated how broken the health-care system is,” said Gilbert Kolbe, a nurse and protest movement leader. “This is your final chance to make a difference before it’s too late. In five or ten years, we won’t be able to avoid a crisis.”

During the pandemic, health-care personnel in the European Union were pummeled, but Poland experienced similar challenges with fewer physicians and nurses. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Poland has the fewest working doctors in relation to its population.

Poland has 2.4 doctors per 1,000 people, compared to 4.5 in Germany, and just five nurses per 1,000 people, well below the EU average of eight and well behind Germany’s 14.

Nurse Mariusz Strug can see the horror in dying patients’ eyes when a priest visits at a hospital in Chorzow to give the last rites. “They knew what was going on after the sacrament,” he explained.

However, no psychologists were available to provide comfort to the sufferers. Strug and another nurse would try to comfort them, but they were overworked, caring for 60 patients in their COVID-19 unit.

“People come to us expecting us to do a miracle,” Strug explained.

He is one of a group of health-care employees who have traveled to Warsaw from all across Poland for a nearly two-week-long demonstration outside the prime minister’s office, exhausted from working in such an understaffed system.

For decades, Poland’s health-care system has been underfunded, an issue that has remained unaddressed by successive governments on the left, center, and now right.

Thousands of doctors, nurses, and others left Poland for better-paying jobs in Western Europe after the country joined the EU, exacerbating the difficulties. This is a condensed version of the information.