Police will issue ‘yellow cards’ to anybody who engage in questionable behavior.

In an effort to deter criminals, police in Cheshire may issue a “Yellow Card” to anyone who appears to be up to no good.

Cheshire Constabulary officers are issuing the cards to anyone suspected of illegal conduct.

A crime does not have to be in progress for the warning cards to be issued, according to the force, but they will be utilized if “police intelligence” indicates that the subject is engaging in criminal behavior.

If the same person is stopped a second time and officers suspect them of being involved in criminal activity, a second yellow card will be given, and a variety of alternatives, including dispersal letters and civil orders, will be examined.

The names of those who were interviewed will be kept on file, and this information will be evaluated if any offences are discovered later.

People from outside the county who are not considered to have a legitimate cause for being in the area, as well as locals suspected of criminal activities, will be subject to Operation Yellow Card.

“The message is clear: if you are coming into or traveling through Cheshire to commit a crime, we are watching you and you are not welcome,” Chief Constable Mark Roberts said.

“If we feel you are participating in illegal activity, we will target you, and we will explain why when we issue the Yellow Card.

“This isn’t about randomly stopping people and issuing them with a yellow card; it’s about disrupting and deterring criminality so that Cheshire residents don’t become victims of crime.”

The Constabulary hopes that, in addition to deterring offenders, this line of action will reassure the general public that criminal behavior will not be allowed in Cheshire.

“We’re making Cheshire a hostile location for criminals,” Chief Constable Roberts continued.

Cheshire’s law-abiding citizens may rest assured that we will continue to pursue and apprehend individuals who believe they can enter our county and perpetrate crime.”

"Criminals from outside the county may believe that entering Cheshire provides them an advantage, but we can rapidly identify them using a variety of tactics.