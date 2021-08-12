Police will investigate allegations of sex abuse against Prince Andrew: ‘No one is above the law.’

After a lawsuit was filed against Jeffrey Epstein, police in the United Kingdom will re-examine allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre has accused the Duke of York of sexual assault and battery in a court declaration filed in New York this week.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Queen Elizabeth II’s son when she was 17 in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

After earlier claiming that any inquiry should be led by the United States, Britain’s largest police force will now assess the relevant material for the third time.

“No one is above the law,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told UK radio station LBC. It’s been reviewed twice previously, and we’ve worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service. Of course, we’re open to cooperating with authorities from other countries, and we’ll gladly assist them if they ask for anything that’s legal.

“I’ve asked my team to take another look at the material as a result of what’s going on.”

This is a really important story.