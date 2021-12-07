Police will conduct a search warrant at the residence of an artist who allowed Crumbleys to stay at his Detroit studio.

Police will look into the home of Andrzej Sikora, a 65-year-old artist who let James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, stay in his workshop in Detroit as police looked for them.

According to Simon Shaykhet of the Detroit-based TV station WXYZ, local police officers indicated they will examine the artist’s home after conducting an interview with him.

Sikora’s lawyer, Clarence Dass, claims that the artist was unaware that the parents were being sought when he permitted them to stay at his studio on Friday evening.

The parents were detained by police around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities were alerted to their presence at the studio by someone. According to reports, they were staying in the studio’s basement.

After their son Ethan Crumbley reportedly shot four students dead at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, in Oxford, Michigan, police charged the pair with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The pair has entered a not guilty plea. A $500,000 bail has been placed on each of them.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Detroit Police Chief James White indicated over the weekend that Sikora might face charges if investigators determine that he attempted to assist the couple in eluding police apprehension.

Sikora has not been charged by the police. After learning of the couple’s detention, his lawyer said he “voluntarily called” authorities to provide more information about them and their stay at his home.

“Andrzej Sikora is upset that he has been drawn into this, but I feel that once all of the information has been gathered and all of the circumstances have been sorted out, there will be no evidence that he intentionally helped and abetted or housed a fugitive. In fact, he was completely unaware of what was going on “According to local station WJBK-TV, Dass stated.

“As soon as he found out, he went to the Detroit Police Department without an attorney and told them everything,” Dass said.

According to the Crumbleys’ attorney, the pair wanted to turn themselves in to authorities. He also claimed that they had fled town because they had received threats after their kid was labeled as a suspect in the tragic school massacre. Seven students were also hurt in the shooting.

The parents were summoned. This is a condensed version of the information.