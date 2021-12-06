Police were summoned to the British Parliament after traces of cocaine were allegedly discovered.

According to the Associated Press, the British Parliament has requested that police examine accusations of cocaine use at numerous parliamentary locations.

According to the Sunday Times, drug detecting wipes discovered evidence of cocaine in 11 of the 12 restrooms tested. When cocaine is present, the white wipes turn blue.

Only individuals with parliamentary permits, such as MPs, staff, and media, have access to the restrooms. A restroom near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office was one of the places.

After hearing about The Sunday Times article, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle decided to inform the police, according to the Associated Press.

Several members of parliament informed a British newspaper that the government has a “culture of cocaine,” describing specific situations in which they witnessed casual cocaine usage by other politicians, particularly younger ones. Examples range from a member of parliament sniffing cocaine discretely at their desk to openly doing so at a party attended by media.

According to a story in The Sunday Times, parliament has 19,000 pass-holders who are allowed to enter Westminster without going through security checks. Since the COVID-19 lockdowns began, just roughly 3,000 people have attended on a regular basis.

Hoyle appears to be aware of the drug problem. “It’s not just drink we’ve got to catch out, there’s a drug problem,” he remarked when standing for speaker in 2019. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“The stories of drug misuse in Parliament given to the Sunday Times are profoundly worrisome,” Hoyle said in a statement. “I will be discussing them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police this week.” “I expect the legislation to be fully and effectively enforced.” Max Blain, Johnson’s spokesman, said Monday that the claims are “concerning.” The charges surfaced as the administration unveiled a new plan to battle drug usage and crime linked to drugs. The proposals, which were released on Monday, ask for greater resources to help addicts recover, as well as a police crackdown on drug dealers and traffickers.

To reduce drugs demand, the government wants to target recreational drug users, including calling customers located on drug traffickers’ seized phones “with a range of messages to dissuade their drug usage.”

Kit Malthouse, the minister for policing, said claims of drug usage in Parliament were unsurprising.

“Obviously, there are tens of thousands of people who work on the estate,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.