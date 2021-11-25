Police were led to a home containing a concealed narcotics stockpile by a ‘drunk’ man on a scooter.

Officers on patrol in Newsham Park stopped a guy riding a scooter at 3 a.m. on Thursday, November 25 after suspecting he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The suspect was then pursued by the police, who spotted him enter a home on Conway Drive.

While the policemen were apprehending the man, they noticed another person attempting to flee the house, but he was apprehended as well.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Early this morning, approximately 3 a.m., police on patrol in Newsham Park stopped a man on a scooter who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

“Officers then pursued the man, who was seen entering a home on Conwy Drive.

“As cops were apprehending the individual, another male was seen attempting to flee the premises and was apprehended as well.”

Officers discovered a substantial number of suspected Class A drugs inside the residence, as well as multiple wraps of a substance thought to be drugs in the garden, after conducting a search.

A 31-year-old male from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, burglary, possession with intent to supply a Class A narcotic, and traffic offenses, while a 37-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of the same.

After the event, one man was brought to the hospital, where he is still being treated. The other man was transported to a Merseyside police station for interrogation by investigators and is still being held.

“Both of these arrests demonstrate how attentive and dedicated our officers are when removing any narcotics that might seriously impact citizens and spread misery in our communities,” said Inspector Sarah Rotherham.

“Officers discovered a big amount of deadly drugs stashed in the house and removed them off our streets after a lengthy, thorough search of the premises.

“Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any information regarding suspected drug dealing in your area.”

Please call @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 anonymously.