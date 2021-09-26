Police were eventually able to apprehend fugitives in high-end places.

This week, a fugitive gun smuggler was arrested after undercover Dutch police raided his Christmas party in The Hague.

Specialist officers swooped in front of startled loved ones and holiday guests as Daniel Burdett sat at a posh restaurant.

He tried to smuggle “assassin kits” into the UK, but he and his brother were arrested after authorities linked the two to an international importation plan.

To pass the time, fugitives from Merseyside turn to Amsterdam, strippers, and football.

Burdett isn’t the only Merseyside fugitive to flee to another country, and several of our region’s criminal underclass have attempted to go to far-flung locales to avoid capture.

Others discovered a hiding place considerably closer to home, but they were all apprehended and arrested when cops caught up with them.

When many of us think of Spain as an obvious destination for fugitives looking for a sunny hideaway on the ‘Costa Del Crime,’ we forget that fugitives have traveled far and wide to avoid capture.

Many wanted men chose to remain hidden once they arrived at their hiding spots, but others blew it by taking risky flights between different places while still on the run.

Thailand has been used as an escape route in certain cases, and a suspected sex offender was discovered hiding in New Zealand earlier this year.

However, not all fugitives travel abroad, as one of the most high-profile fugitives in recent years, Shaun Walmsley, provoked an international manhunt that ended in… Leeds.

We took a look back at the most popular hideouts for criminals who have managed to elude arrest for a short time – and how police were able to apprehend them.

Daniel Burdett, 30, had fled to the Netherlands and had been on the run for five years when he was apprehended on Christmas Day, 2019 by a joint NCA and Dutch police sting.

When plain-clothed officers moved in on him, he was seated with his family at a table in a premium restaurant in The Hague. He was extradited 13 weeks later and convicted of the gun crimes after admitting to the drug offenses.

Richard, the older brother, was also there. “The summary has come to an end.”