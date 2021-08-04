Police were called after a ‘strong odor’ was detected coming from the property.

Officers detained a guy and confiscated cannabis, cash, and weapons from a Merseyside home, including an axe.

Merseyside Police said in a statement that they received allegations of a strong cannabis odor at a home on Clipsley Lane in St Helens at around 10.55 p.m. on July 30.

Officers met with a man at the Haydock address who said he had recently smoked cannabis, and after searching the house, officers discovered a substantial amount of cannabis and a considerable sum of money.

Another weapon thought to be an airsoft rife, as well as an axe, were discovered at the address.

A 42-year-old Haydock man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class B drugs, according to the police, but has subsequently been released under investigation pending further inquiry.

“This arrest is an excellent example of our police responding immediately to community concerns regarding drug dealing,” said Inspector Rob Budden.

“Thankfully, a large quantity of Class B pharmaceuticals was prevented from reaching our communities as a result of this occurrence. While our wider law-abiding populations work hard to make an honest life, no criminal should profit from the agony that drugs bring.

“Please come forward directly or anonymously if you have any concerns about any guns, narcotics, or other illegal goods being stored, carried, or utilized in your community, and we will take action.”