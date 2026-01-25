Police Watchdog Investigates Edinburgh Officer Over Alleged Assault During Welfare Check

Police Scotland is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) following allegations that one of its officers assaulted a man during a mental health welfare check in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Allegations of Excessive Force

The incident occurred on January 8, 2026, when Gabriels Olehnovics, 21, was approached by two officers outside his Muirhouse home while taking out his bins. Olehnovics, who was later restrained and taken into custody, claims he was “flung” to the ground by a male officer, who allegedly placed his arm around his neck, restricting his ability to breathe.

In a video of the incident, shared with Edinburgh Live, Olehnovics can be seen on the ground with several officers around him, his legs restrained. The footage, which was filmed by his mother, reportedly shows the officer making physical contact with Olehnovics’ neck as part of the restraint. The video has since sparked public concern, as Olehnovics suffered injuries to his neck and wrists during the altercation.

“I was detained by Police Scotland under mental health powers, but it was a misunderstanding,” Olehnovics explained. “I was not resisting, but they grabbed me without explanation and forcefully restrained me, making it hard to breathe. I was shouting in distress, asking why this was happening to me.”

Olehnovics further claimed that despite his family’s attempts to inform the officers of his well-being, they proceeded with the detention. His mother and girlfriend, who were both present during the event, witnessed the officers’ actions, with the family feeling that the force used was excessive. According to Olehnovics, his mother was later pressured by police to delete or refrain from sharing the footage of the incident.

Investigation Underway

Following the complaint, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) confirmed it is now reviewing the case, assessing whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred during the welfare check. A spokesperson from the PIRC stated, “We are currently assessing a referral from Police Scotland in relation to a criminal allegation of assault involving a police officer in Edinburgh on January 8, 2026.”

Olehnovics has also submitted a formal complaint to Police Scotland. The force acknowledged the situation and confirmed that the matter has been referred to the PIRC for investigation, with a spokesperson stating they were unable to comment further at this stage.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns around the use of force during police interactions, particularly in sensitive mental health-related situations. As the investigation continues, both the PIRC and the police force will review all available evidence, including the footage taken by Olehnovics’ mother, which may play a key role in determining whether the officers’ actions were justified.