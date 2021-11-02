Police Warn Of ‘Tampered’ Halloween Candy After Needle Is Found In Kit-Kat Bar.

After a sewing needle was discovered in a Kit-Kat candy bar during a Halloween trick-or-treating event in Fostoria, Ohio, police are advising parents to inspect their children’s sweets for anything that appears tampered with.

“Why….why would somebody do such a thing?” We’ve all heard of such things happening, but to have someone do it in our own neighborhood is extremely shocking! “An observant child reported obtaining this sewing needle after Trick-or-Treating,” police wrote in a statement on Sunday.

On the police department’s Facebook page, a snapshot of a sharp needle protruding out of the wrapper was posted alongside a photo of a split open Kit-Kat, revealing a huge needle penetrating into the candy bar. The needle could induce choking or severe harm if ingested.

Police are uncertain of the particular area where the candy was given to the child, but they are looking into who put children in risk that night.

“We take this seriously and are outraged that somebody would be so deranged as to wish to harm children in our neighborhood,” stated Chief Keith Loreno, despite the fact that only two pieces of candy were involved.

Although “tampered-with candy” incidents are infrequent, it’s crucial to be aware of them as long as Halloween candy is available and youngsters will be enjoying it over the next few weeks.

