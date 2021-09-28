Police want to re-arrest a man who was released last year.

The photograph of a guy wanted by Merseyside police has been released.

Detectives are looking for information on 21-year-old Joseph Farrell’s whereabouts.

Farrell is wanted on a recall warrant in the Wirral towns of Beechwood and Birkenhead.

Last year, he was sentenced to prison for stealing a motorcycle in Willaston.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, slender body, and short brown hair by officers.

“Do you recognize this man?” stated a Merseyside police spokesperson. We’re still looking for 21-year-old Joseph Farrell, who has been placed on a jail hold after violating his probationary period.

“Farrell was freed from prison in 2020 after serving a sentence for stealing a motorcycle during a burglary in Willaston. The product has now been recalled.

“Farrell has ties to Wirral communities such as Beechwood and Birkenhead.

“Please contact us through @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or by phoning 101 with reference 21000594622 if you see Farrell or have any information regarding his whereabouts.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous, or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.”