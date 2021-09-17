Police use a tattoo on a slain man’s chopping off arm to identify him.

Authorities identified a man whose body parts were discovered abandoned in India’s Maharashtra state last week thanks to a tattoo on his cut arm, which led to the arrest of his alleged killer, a senior official said Thursday.

Ravindra Ramesh Mandotiya’s body parts were discovered inside a plastic bag in the Vashi APMC area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday, according to daily The Times of India, quoting Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh.

On Sept. 9, Mandotiya was allegedly slain by Sumitkumar Harishkumar Chouhan, 27, after a monetary dispute and was hacked up before being discarded in a trash bag.

Police were first unable to identify the remains, which were missing some parts, such as the skull, and had to rely on the name “Ravindra” and a tattoo of the Hindu god Lord Hanuman on one of the cut arms for identification.

“It was a difficult situation. Several police teams were organized to identify the victim, track down the culprits, and locate the missing body parts, according to the police commissioner.

To investigate the case, teams were dispatched to Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, and the details of approximately 100 missing people under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate were studied.

“During the investigation, the police discovered that a sweeper named Ravindra Mandotiya had gone missing from his home, and a complaint had been filed in this respect at Koparkhairne police station,” Singh added.

“His family members were summoned to help identify the victim, and they were shown the cut arm with the tattoo. He explained, “They confirmed that the body pieces were Mandotiya’s.”

According to Singh, Chouhan was arrested on Tuesday after police investigated multiple leads and analyzed CCTV footage, among other things.

“During his interrogation, Chouhan admitted to the police that he and the victim had a financial quarrel. Chouhan slit Mandotiya’s throat on Sept. 9 and then cut his body into many pieces as part of his plan to destroy him, according to the commissioner. “He discarded these parts at the APMC region in a plastic bag, while the head and some other parts were buried in the Mahape area.”

The remaining body pieces were recovered by police.

Chouhan appeared in court, where he was remanded in police custody until Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Vast of the Vashi division, authorities are currently investigating whether other people were involved in the crime.