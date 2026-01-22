Police Uncover Fraud Scheme Preying on Parents Seeking Grade 10 Placements

In a dramatic sting operation in Kisumu, three individuals were arrested for attempting to defraud a parent of KES 400,000 in a fake Grade 10 placement scholarship scam. The arrests reveal the dark side of Kenya’s chaotic education system, where a desperate search for Senior School placements has created fertile ground for fraudsters.

The Scheme Unravels

The three suspects, posing as senior officials from Kenya’s Ministry of Education, tricked a Nairobi-based parent into believing they could secure a coveted spot at a prestigious Kisumu school for her son. Despite the boy’s impressive 65 points in the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), he had been allocated a day school in Bungoma, a logistical nightmare for the family. The scammers demanded an upfront payment of KES 50,000 as a “commitment fee” and KES 350,000 for a “facilitation fee,” providing forged admission letters with fake signatures and rubber stamps to bolster their story.

The victim grew suspicious after the suspects repeatedly changed meeting locations and alerted local authorities. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) set up an ambush at a hotel in Kisumu’s Milimani estate. As the transaction was about to take place, officers swooped in, recovering crucial evidence including a laptop with a database of student index numbers, several counterfeit calling letters, and SIM cards used for mobile money transactions.

A National Crisis

This incident highlights the widespread exploitation of Kenya’s recent education transition, which has left many parents feeling vulnerable. The Ministry of Education’s decision to allow manual school placements, bypassing the digital portal, has inadvertently opened the door to corruption. Analysts have criticized the system for creating confusion and panic among parents, many of whom are willing to pay large sums to secure a place for their children at the best schools.

“When you place a student with 66 points in a school that lacks basic amenities like dormitories, you cause chaos,” said Dr. John Mugo, an education expert from the Zizi Afrique Foundation. “The fear and confusion only fuel the scams.” As the ministry reiterates that all Grade 10 placements are free, the reality on the ground is that many parents are forced into high-stakes negotiations with scammers, driven by the urgency to secure a school slot for their children.

The three suspects are set to appear in court on Friday, facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and forgery. Kisumu County Police Commander Samuel Anampiu has issued a stern warning to other fraudsters. “You cannot trade on the future of our children,” he declared. “We will find you, and you will face the full force of the law.”