Police training in the Brian Laundrie search area is being questioned by an ex-FBI agent.

At the Carlton Reserve in Florida, a former FBI agent questioned how local authorities are searching for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé.

The Carlton Reserve is also being utilized for police training exercises, according to NewsNationNow. The reserve is significant to the authorities since it is where Laundrie claimed to have gone hiking on September 13 but never returned.

The North Port Police Department (NPPD) took assault firearms into the reserve on Friday, but then packed up and left, according to NewsNationNow.

“We never conducted training on a known crime scene or a site where a legitimate search for a fugitive was being conducted in all of my years as an FBI Agent and FBI SWAT Operator.” Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, commented on Twitter on Friday, “I do not know NPPD policies.”

Laundrie has been missing for almost a month, since his family reported him missing on September 17.

According to the NPPD, one of the entrances to the Florida reserve was closed to the public on Friday to allow a local special response team to practice.

The site where the training took place was also where Laundrie’s Mustang was tagged as a “abandoned vehicle,” according to a police report.

Chris Laundrie, Laundrie's father, was asked to assist law police in their search for his son last week. Chris Laundrie joined the hunt only three weeks after his son went missing, according to the family's lawyer Steven Bertolino, since "the preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well." Last Monday, Bertolino added, "Chris was asked to point out any favorite routes or areas in the preserve that Brian may have used." "Despite Chris and Roberta Laundrie's assistance.