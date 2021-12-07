Police took an off-road car in “hazardous condition” off the road.

Officers in Ellesmere Port observed a car in a ‘hazardous condition,’ so they ‘took him off the road.’

After a patrol stopped an SUV, North West Motorway Police released information of the incident on social media.

On suspicion of drug driving, drug possession, no insurance, and driving a car in a risky condition with no MOT, the driver was ‘removed off the road.’

In a city center attack, a man was ‘kicked and hit with a metal crutch.’

It’s not clear if the driver was detained.

The police department provided photos of the vehicle, which appeared to be in bad shape and covered in muck.

On social media, police issued the following statement: "MS31 removed this vehicle from the road in Ellesmere Port yesterday due to its dangerous condition. The motorist was arrested for drug driving, drug possession, no insurance, and driving a car that was in a dangerous state with no MOT."

