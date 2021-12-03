Police: Teen Admits Threatening School to Get Day Off After Oxford Shooting.

Days after a mass shooting at a high school in Oxford Township, a Detroit suburb, police say a 16-year-old admitted to making a threat against Michigan schools.

Following a threat made on Snapchat claiming that Armada Area Schools would be “next” after the Oxford shooting, Michigan State Police were summoned to Armada High School on Thursday.

Police said they were looking into the threat and that they had interviewed a suspect on Friday morning.

“During an interrogation, the suspect indicated that he noticed that all of the other areas’ schools were closed due to threats, and that all he wanted was a day off. We have no evidence that this was a credible threat, and he had no intention of carrying it out “On Twitter, the Michigan State Police tweeted.

The suspect is a 16-year-old from the village of Armada, according to police. He was returned to his mother’s custody, and police said a “investigators report is being forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor for consideration,” according to police. “We want to warn parents and kids that making a false threat of terrorism, regardless of the motivation, is a criminal punishable by up to 20 years in jail,” the state police stated.

When The Washington Newsday inquired about the event, Michigan State Police forwarded them to their public social media statements.

Armada Area Schools Superintendent Michael Musary wrote a letter to families on Facebook on Friday, saying state police had identified “one of our high school students, who acted alone, as the individual who posted the social media threat.”

“The student told [Michigan State Police] that the social media post was a joke and that he was looking for a day off,” Musary wrote.

Classes will resume on Monday, according to the superintendent.

“This is not a laughing matter; this student has been suspended from campus and is facing substantial district and legal ramifications, as well as being referred to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office,” he continued.

After threats spread on social media in the aftermath of the shooting at Oxford High School, which killed four students and injured several more, dozens of schools, school systems, and campuses in the Detroit area canceled classes on Thursday.

At least 60 Michigan schools, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. This is a condensed version of the information.